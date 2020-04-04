Greatest Commodores of All-Time: Jordan Matthews vs. Rabbit Curry
The best Vanderbilt players by position have been voted on and now our Greatest Commodores Of All-Time series continues with those winners facing off in a head-to-head tournament to determine who the true G.O.A.T. of Vanderbilt football is.
Fans can vote in the Commodore War Room.
Our next matchup will determine the third semifinalists as Jordan Matthews, one of the No. 1 seeds, faces off against No. 10 seed Rabbit Curry.
THE MATCHUP:
RABBIT CURRY, 1914-16:
- All-Southern in 1915 and 1916
- Third-Team All American in 1916
- Quarterback of the “point per minute” team in 1915
JORDAN MATTHEWS, 2010-13:
- USA Today and Athlon First-Team All-American in 2013.
- First-Team, All-SEC in 2012 & 2013.
- Tallied 112 catches and 1,477 yards during his senior season.
- 262 receptions, 3,759 yards, and 24 touchdowns - all school records.
- SEC record nine, 100-yard receiving games in 2013.
- Second round pick by the Philadelphia Eagles in 2014.
THE BRACKET:
SEEDING:
T1. Zach Cunningham - 53 votes
T1. Jordan Matthews - 53 votes
T1. Will Wolford - 53 votes
4. Jay Cuter - 37 votes
5. Jim Arnold - 30 votes
6. Zac Stacy - 28 votes
7. Allama Matthews - 25 votes
8. Casey Hayward - 24 votes
9. James Manley - 21 votes
10. Rabbit Curry - 10 votes