Greatest Commodores of All-Time: Jordan Matthews vs. Zach Cunningham

Sean Williams • VandySports
The best Vanderbilt players by position have been voted on and now our Greatest Commodores Of All-Time series continues with those winners facing off in a head-to-head tournament to determine who the true G.O.A.T. of Vanderbilt football is.

Fans can vote in the Commodore War Room.

Our first semifinal matchup should be a slobberknocker as two No. 1 seeds battle it out for a spot in the finals - Jordan Matthews vs. Zach Cunningham.

THE MATCHUP:

JORDAN MATTHEWS, 2010-13:

- USA Today and Athlon First-Team All-American in 2013.

- First-Team, All-SEC in 2012 & 2013.

- Tallied 112 catches and 1,477 yards during his senior season.

- 262 receptions, 3,759 yards, and 24 touchdowns - all school records.

- SEC record nine, 100-yard receiving games in 2013.

- Second round pick by the Philadelphia Eagles in 2014.

ZACH CUNNINGHAM, 2014-16:

- First unanimous All-American in Vandy history as voted on by the American Football Coaches Association.

- Named first-team All-American by over a dozen publications in 2016.

- First Team, All-SEC in 2015 and 2016.

- 125 tackles, 16.5 tackles for loss, and four fumble recoveries as a senior.

- 256 tackles, 36 tackles for loss, and six sacks during his Vanderbilt career.

- 2nd round pick of the Houston Texans.

THE BRACKET:

Greatest Commodores of All-Time Bracket
SEEDING:

T1. Zach Cunningham - 53 votes

T1. Jordan Matthews - 53 votes

T1. Will Wolford - 53 votes

4. Jay Cuter - 37 votes

5. Jim Arnold - 30 votes

6. Zac Stacy - 28 votes

7. Allama Matthews - 25 votes

8. Casey Hayward - 24 votes

9. James Manley - 21 votes

10. Rabbit Curry - 10 votes

