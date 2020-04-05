The best Vanderbilt players by position have been voted on and now our Greatest Commodores Of All-Time series continues with those winners facing off in a head-to-head tournament to determine who the true G.O.A.T. of Vanderbilt football is.

Fans can vote in the Commodore War Room.

Our first semifinal matchup should be a slobberknocker as two No. 1 seeds battle it out for a spot in the finals - Jordan Matthews vs. Zach Cunningham.