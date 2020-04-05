Greatest Commodores of All-Time: Jordan Matthews vs. Zach Cunningham
The best Vanderbilt players by position have been voted on and now our Greatest Commodores Of All-Time series continues with those winners facing off in a head-to-head tournament to determine who the true G.O.A.T. of Vanderbilt football is.
Fans can vote in the Commodore War Room.
Our first semifinal matchup should be a slobberknocker as two No. 1 seeds battle it out for a spot in the finals - Jordan Matthews vs. Zach Cunningham.
THE MATCHUP:
JORDAN MATTHEWS, 2010-13:
- USA Today and Athlon First-Team All-American in 2013.
- First-Team, All-SEC in 2012 & 2013.
- Tallied 112 catches and 1,477 yards during his senior season.
- 262 receptions, 3,759 yards, and 24 touchdowns - all school records.
- SEC record nine, 100-yard receiving games in 2013.
- Second round pick by the Philadelphia Eagles in 2014.
ZACH CUNNINGHAM, 2014-16:
- First unanimous All-American in Vandy history as voted on by the American Football Coaches Association.
- Named first-team All-American by over a dozen publications in 2016.
- First Team, All-SEC in 2015 and 2016.
- 125 tackles, 16.5 tackles for loss, and four fumble recoveries as a senior.
- 256 tackles, 36 tackles for loss, and six sacks during his Vanderbilt career.
- 2nd round pick of the Houston Texans.
THE BRACKET:
SEEDING:
T1. Zach Cunningham - 53 votes
T1. Jordan Matthews - 53 votes
T1. Will Wolford - 53 votes
4. Jay Cuter - 37 votes
5. Jim Arnold - 30 votes
6. Zac Stacy - 28 votes
7. Allama Matthews - 25 votes
8. Casey Hayward - 24 votes
9. James Manley - 21 votes
10. Rabbit Curry - 10 votes