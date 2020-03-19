Greatest Commodores of All-Time: Linebackers
We continue our Greatest Commodores of All-Time March Madness series, today turning our attention to an absolutely stacked group of talent, the linebackers.
Contest details below...
Over the next few days, we will cast votes on the best Vanderbilt players by position with those winners eventually facing off in a head-to-head tournament to determine who the true G.O.A.T. of Commodore football is.
Fans can vote in our Commodore War Room message board, whoever has the most total votes advances to the next round.
ANDREW COLEMAN, 1978-81:
- Vandy's all-time leader in tackles with 458.
- led SEC in tackles as a sophomore (140) and junior (174).
- Second team, All-SEC in 1980.
JAMIE DUNCAN, 1994-97:
- Two-time All-American
- SEC Co-Defensive Player of the Year in 1997.
- Over 300 career tackles.
- Third round draft pick of Tampa Bay.
- Seven year NFL veteran.
JAMIE WINBORN, 1997-2000:
- Led SEC in tackles his freshman and sophomore years.
- First Team, All-SEC and Second Team All-American his sophomore season.
- Tallied 377 tackles and 16.5 sacks in his Vanderbilt career.
- Nine-year NFL veteran.
JONATHAN GOFF, 2004-07:
- 307 tackles, 15.5 tackles for loss, and 6.5 sacks in his Vandy career.
- Second Team, All-SEC as a junior and senior.
- Led team in tackles his junior and senior seasons.
- 5th round draft pick by the Giants.
ZACH CUNNINGHAM, 2014-16:
- First unanimous All-American in Vandy history as voted on by the American Football Coaches Association.
- Named first-team All-American by over a dozen publications in 2016.
- First Team, All-SEC in 2015 and 2016.
- 125 tackles, 16.5 tackles for loss, and four fumble recoveries as a senior.
- 256 tackles, 36 tackles for loss, and six sacks during his Vanderbilt career.
- 2nd round pick of the Houston Texans.
HUNTER HILLENMEYER, 1999-2002:
- Tallied 249 tackles and 6.5 sacks during his career.
- First Team, All-SEC in 2002.
- First Team Academic All-American in 2002.
- Led nation in tackles per game (14) as a senior.
- Eight-year NFL veteran.
SHELTON QUARLES, 1990-93:
- Second Team, All-SEC as a senior.
- Named to SEC All-Freshman team in 1990.
- 10-year NFL veteran.
CHRIS GAINES, 1984-87:
- First Team All-American in 1987.
- 214 tackles during '87 season, setting a school and SEC record.
- 37 tackles against Tulane, a single game school record.
- 5th round draft pick of the Miami Dolphins.
CARLTON HALL, 1994-97:
- Led Commodores as a senior with 129 tackles and 11 tackles for loss.
- All SEC performer as a senior.
MOSES OSEMWEGIE, 2001-04:
- Had 118 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, and three sacks as a senior.
- All-SEC honors as a senior.