Greatest Commodores of All-Time: Pre-WWII Era

Sean Williams • VandySports
We continue our Greatest Commodores of All-Time series, today turning our attention to the best of the pre-World War 2 era.

Contest details below...

Over the next few days, we will cast votes on the best Vanderbilt players by position with those winners eventually facing off in a head-to-head tournament to determine who the true G.O.A.T. of Commodore football is.

Fans can vote in our Commodore War Room message board, whoever has the most total votes advances to the next round.

Carl Hinkle is among the best pre-WWII football players
JESS NEELY, 1920-22:

- Captain and halfback of the undefeated 1922 team

LYNN BOMAR, 1921-24:

- First Vanderbilt player elected to the College Football Hall of Fame

- Played end (offense) and tackle (defense)

CARL HINKLE, 1935-37:

- Played both sides of the line

- All-American Honors in 1937

- SEC Most Valuable Player in 1937

- College Football Hall of Fame in 1959

RAY MORRISON, 1908-11

- Led Vanderbilt to a 16-1-1 record as a quarterback

- Inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1954

JOSH CODY, 1915-16, 1919:

- Three-Time First-Team All-American

- Part of a powerful offensive line that helped Vanderbilt tally 23 wins in 25 games

- College Football Hall of Fame inductee in 1970

BILL SPEARS, 1927:

- Three-year starter at quarterback

- Guided Vandy to an 8-1-2 record in 1927

- First-Team All-American in 1927

- College Football Hall of Fame in 1962

{{ article.author_name }}