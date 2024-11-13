Vanderbilt has signed three players to the class of 2025

Vanderbilt has officially signed three players during the early national signing period. Shea Ralph has announced the additions of Ava Black, Aubrey Galvan and Monique Williams. The class is versatile, with each player bringing a unique skillset to the West End.

Ava Black Ava Black was the first player to commit in the class of 2025. The 5-foot-11 guard hangs her hat on defense and is known to guard the opposition's best player. On the offensive end, Black can knock down shots from the perimeter as well as get inside the paint and can finish well around the rim with either hand. "She is smart and tough and can play multiple positions on the floor. Her acumen on the defensive end stands out, and she is eager to contribute to our pressure and intensity on that side of the ball right away," Shea Ralph stated. Black had numerous Power 4 offers, including Boston College, Northwestern, BYU, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wake Forest, Purdue, Pitt and more.

Ava Black on her official visit with Vanderbilt. (Vanderbilt athletics)

Aubrey Galvan Aubrey Galvan is what a true facilitator looks like. The 5-foot-6 guard is incredibly flashy, drawing comparisons to Jason Williams with her passing. Galvan is ranked the No. 1 point guard in Illinois, but also has a great ability to score the ball off the catch and shoot. The four-star is sitting at 1,300 career points through her three seasons in high school. "From our first conversation, I could tell she played with a chip on her shoulder and is eager to compete at the highest level of our game," said Ralph. "She is an electric guard with exceptional court vision and passing skills but can also fill up the scoreboard at any given moment." Galvan received offers from Penn State, Colorado, Marquette, San Diego State, Harvard, Dayton, Princeton and more.

Aubrey Galvan on her visit to Vanderbilt. (Vanderbilt athletics)

Monique Williams Monique Williams will be the first Commodore on campus. The 6-foot-3 forward from Perth, Australia, will make her way to Vanderbilt in January. Williams will redshirt and prepare for the 2025-26 season. Williams helped Australia take home the gold at the FIBA U18 Women’s Asia Cup. She averaged seven points and four rebounds in the tournament. "She has honed her skills among the elite in Australia, and we are eager to add her versatility, IQ, and high-level international experience to our program in just a few weeks. She will gain valuable practice experience when she joins us as a redshirt for the conference season." Williams picked up offers from Stanford, TCU, Syracuse among other mid-major offers.

