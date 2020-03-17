First up, the quarterbacks.

Fans can vote in our Commodore War Room message board, whoever has the most total votes advances to the next round.

Over the next few days, we will cast votes on the best Vanderbilt players by position with those winners eventually facing off in a head-to-head tournament to determine who the true G.O.A.T. of Commodore football is.

So, we at VandySports.com, are going to create a little March Madness of our own to determine who the greatest Vanderbilt football player of all-time is.

The plug has been pulled on the entire sports world for now and many are bummed that the highly-anticipated NCAA Tournament will not happen this week.

VOTE IN THE COMMODORE WAR ROOM!

JAY CUTLER, 2002-05:

- Threw for 8,697 passing yards and 59 touchdowns and also rushed for 1,256 and 17 touchdowns.

- Was a three-time captain for the Commodores and named SEC Offensive Player of the Year in 2005 and was also awarded First-Team, All-SEC honors.

- His last pass in black and gold resulted in a 28-24 victory at Tennessee, the first time the Commodores had beaten the Volunteers since 1982.

- Ranks second in school history in passing yards and passing touchdowns.

- Had a 12-year NFL career.

WHIT TAYLOR, 1979-82:

- Threw for 4,799 yards and 37 touchdowns during his junior and senior seasons.

- In 1982, Taylor led the Commodores to an 8-4 record which included a five-game winning streak, a 28-21 win over Tennessee during that streak, and a Hall of Fame Classic Bowl appearance against Air Force.

- Taylor ranks fourth all-time at Vandy in career passing yards with 6,307.

- Has the top two single-game yardage performances in VU history with 464 yards against Tennessee in 1981 and 452 against Air Force in 1982.

GREG ZOLMAN, 1998-2001:

- Was a 3+ year starter for the Commodores.

- Finished his Vanderbilt career with 7,981 yards and 41 touchdowns.

- Ranks third all-time at Vandy in total passing yards and tied for third in passing touchdowns.

BILL WADE, 1949-51:

- Named SEC Player of the Year, first-team All-SEC, and second-team All-American in 1951 after throwing for 1,609 yards and 13 touchdowns.

- Threw for five touchdowns in a single game against Alabama in 1950, a Vanderbilt record he still shares with Jay Cutler and Johnny McCrary.

- Was the No. 1 pick in the 1952 NFL Draft by the Los Angeles Rams.

- Had a 14-year professional career that included a 1963 world title with the Chicago Bears.

KURT PAGE, 1981-84:

- Was the first SEC quarterback to throw for over 3,000 yards in 1983.

- That year, he also set SEC records for most pass attempts and completions in a season.

- Finished second behind Steve Young in passing yards with 3,178 in 1983.

- In 1984, Page passed for 2,405 yards and 14 touchdowns for a Commodores team that finished 5-6.

- Currently ranks fifth all-time at Vandy in passing yards with 6,233 and passing touchdowns with 35.

- Still holds the single-season passing yardage record from the 1983 season.

KYLE SHURMUR, 2014-18:

- Vanderbilt's all-time leader in virtually every passing category, including career passing yards with 8,865 and passing touchdowns with 64.

- Led Commodores to two bowl appearances - Independence Bowl in 2016, Texas Bowl in 2018.

- Completed 88.6% (31-of-35) of his passes in a 38-13 win over Tennessee in 2018, a single-game completion percentage school record.

- Holds top two single-season passing touchdowns records with 26 in 2017 and 24 in 2018.

- First Vanderbilt quarterback since the 1920's to finish career with three wins over Tennessee.