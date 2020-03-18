Fans can vote in our Commodore War Room message board, whoever has the most total votes advances to the next round.

Over the next few days, we will cast votes on the best Vanderbilt players by position with those winners eventually facing off in a head-to-head tournament to determine who the true G.O.A.T. of Commodore football is.

We continue our Greatest Commodores of All-Time March Madness series, today turning our attention to the running backs.

RALPH WEBB, 2014-17:

- Is Vanderbilt's all-time leading rusher with 4,178 yards.

- Ranks No. 6 all-time in total rushing yards in the SEC.

- Had 13 games of 100+ rushing yards.

- Averaged 4.5 yards per carry throughout his career.

- Scored 32 rushing touchdowns (35 total).

- Rushed for over 1,000 yards in his sophomore, junior, and senior seasons.

- Second Team, All-SEC in 2016.

PHIL KING, 1954-57:



- Averaged 6.4 yards per carry as a sophomore, rushing for 628 yards.

- Named Third Team, All-SEC during his sophomore season.

- Named First-Team, All-SEC during his junior season.

- Led the Commodores in rushing (651 yards), punt returns (247 yards), kickoff returns (137 yards), and scoring (47) during his junior season.

- 1,717 career rushing yards was an incredible feat in an era of dominating defenses, conservative offenses, and fewer games.

- Was the 12th overall pick by the New York Giants in the 1958 NFL Draft.

- Named NFL Rookie of the Year in 1958

- Played eight seasons total in the NFL.

TOM MOORE, 1957-1959:

- Rushed for 1,606 yards and tallied 439 receiving yards in his college career.

- An All-SEC performer in 1958 and 1959.

- Fifth overall pick by the Green Bay Packers in the 1960 NFL Draft.

- Selected to the Pro Bowl in 1962.

FRANK MORDICA, 1976-79:

- Tallied 2,632 rushing yards in his Vanderbilt career.

- Holds single-game rushing record with 321 yards and five touchdowns against Air Force in 1978.

- SEC, All-Freshman honors.

- Became first Vanderbilt running back to surpass 1,000 yards in a season in 1978.

- Was Second Team, All-SEC in 1978,

- Held all-time rushing record from 1979 to 2012.

- Drafted in the ninth round by the New Orleans Saints in 1980.

ZAC STACY, 2009-12:

- Second all-time in career rushing yards with 3,143.

- Second Team, All-SEC selection in 2012.

- Music City Bowl MVP in 2012.

- Back-to-back seasons over 1,000 yards in 2011 (1,193) and 2012 (1,141).

- Had 30 rushing touchdowns in his career, 24 of those his last two seasons.

- Played three years in the NFL with the Rams and Jets.

JAMIE O'ROURKE, 1971, 1973-74:

- Was the Commodores all-time rushing leader when his career ended with 2,202 yards.

- Ranks sixth all-time in career rushing yards.

- Ranks sixth all-time in career touchdowns with 20.

- Has the sixth best single-game rushing performance with 187 yards against Tulane in 1971.

- All-SEC performer in 1974, rushing for 927 yards 12 touchdowns.

KE'SHAWN VAUGHN, 2018-19:

- Back-to-back 1,000 yard seasons in 2018 and 19.

- Rushed for 2,272 yards as a Commodore.

- Averaged 6.5 yards per carry in his two years at Vanderbilt.

- Ranks fifth on Vanderbilt's career rushing list.

- Has second best single-game rushing performance with 243 yards against Baylor in the 2018 Texas Bowl.

- Second best single season rushing performance in Vanderbilt history with 1,244 yards in 2018.

- 21 career touchdowns at Vanderbilt, tied for fourth all-time.

CARL WOODS, 1983-86:

- Ranks 4th in Vandy's all-time rushing list with 2,490.

- Scored 15 touchdowns in his career.

- Tallied 451 receiving yards in his college career.

- Played one season in the NFL with the New England Patriots.