Greatest Commodores of All-Time: Specialists
We continue our Greatest Commodores of All-Time series, today turning our attention to the specialists.
RICKEY ANDERSON, 1982-84:
- First-Team All-American and All-SEC in 1984
- Averaged 48.2 yards per punt during his senior season
- 82-yard punt vs. Georgia is the longest in team history
- Career average of 45.6 yards ranks first in school history
- Set single-season scoring total of 73 during his senior season
- Ranks third in career FGM (40) and second in single season FGM (16)
HAWKINS GOLDEN, 1972-73:
- All-SEC in 1973
- Tied a school record with four field goals vs. Georgia in 1973
- Has the single season FG percentage record with 85.7% in 1973
JIM ARNOLD, 1979-82:
- All-SEC three times
- Named to six All-American teams in 1982
- Averaged 45.8 yards per punt as a senior, 43.9 for his career
- Had an 11-year pro career
BILL MARINANGEL, 1993-96:
- Four-year starter
- Averaged 41.7 yards per punt in his career
- Had schools second-highest average in 1996 with 46.6
CAREY SPEAR, 2010-13:
- Vanderbilt record 20 FG's in a season in 2012
- Ranks 4th in school history with 39 career field goals made
- School record for highest career field goal percentage with 78%
JOHN MARKHAM, 1997-2000:
- Vandy's career leader in FGM with 47
- Ranks first in total points with 209
BRYANT HAHNFELDT, 2005-08:
- Finished Vanderbilt career with 255 total points
- Ranks second in career FGM with 46