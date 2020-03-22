Fans can vote in our Commodore War Room message board, whoever has the most total votes advances to the next round.

Over the next few days, we will cast votes on the best Vanderbilt players by position with those winners eventually facing off in a head-to-head tournament to determine who the true G.O.A.T. of Commodore football is.

We continue our Greatest Commodores of All-Time series, today turning our attention to the tight ends.

BOB GOODRIDGE, 1964-67:

- Recorded 79 catches, 1,114 yards, and six touchdowns in the 1967 season.

- Became first player in the SEC with over 1,000 yards receiving.

- Had 201 yards receiving against Navy in 1967.

- Named SEC Player of the Year in 1967.

CHUCK SCOTT, 1981-84:

- Hauled in 70 catches and nine touchdowns in the 1983 season - tying existing NCAA records for a tight end.

- Tallied 124 catches, 1,946 yards, and 17 touchdowns during his junior and senior seasons.

- First-team, All-American by the Sporting Times in 1983.

ALLAMA MATTHEWS, 1979-82:

- Posted 61 catches for 797 yards and 14 touchdowns in 1982.

- Holds Vanderbilt record for most touchdown receptions in a season.

- First-team All-American by Football News and First-team All-SEC in 1982.

- 114 catches and 18 touchdowns for his career.

BARRY BURTON, 1973-75:

- Tallied 75 catches for 992 yards and ten touchdowns during his Vanderbilt career.

- Also rushed for 476 yards and averaged 39.7 yards per punt on 155 attempts.

- Named First-Team All-SEC by the Associated Press in 1975.

BRANDON BARDON, 2008-11:

- Had 107 receptions for 1,234 yards and nine touchdown in his career.

- Led team in receptions (34) and receiving yards (425) during the 2010 season.

JARED PINKNEY, 2016-19:

- Recorded 114 catches, 1,560 yards, and 14 touchdowns during his career.

- All-SEC Second Team and Two-time John Mackey Tight End of the Week in 2018.

- SEC All-Freshman Team in 2016 by Athlon.