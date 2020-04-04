Greatest Commodores of All-Time: Will Wolford vs. Casey Hayward
The best Vanderbilt players by position have been voted on and now our Greatest Commodores Of All-Time series continues with those winners facing off in a head-to-head tournament to determine who the true G.O.A.T. of Vanderbilt football is.
Fans can vote in the Commodore War Room.
Our next matchup will determine our last semifinalist, which features one of the No. 1 seeds Will Wolford vs. No. 8 seed Casey Hayward.
THE MATCHUP:
CASEY HAYWARD, 2008-11:
- Earned second-team, All-SEC honors as a senior.
- 15 career interceptions ties him with Leonard Coleman as Vanderbilt's leader in that category.
- Tied for third in single-season interception leaders, recording seven in 2011.
- Recorded 198 tackles throughout his Vanderbilt career.
- An active nine-year NFL veteran.
WILL WOLFORD, 1982-85:
- Four-year starter
- First-Team, All-SEC in 1985
- First Vanderbilt offensive lineman to be picked in the first round of the NFL Draft
- Three-time Pro Bowler in the NFL
THE BRACKET:
SEEDING:
T1. Zach Cunningham - 53 votes
T1. Jordan Matthews - 53 votes
T1. Will Wolford - 53 votes
4. Jay Cuter - 37 votes
5. Jim Arnold - 30 votes
6. Zac Stacy - 28 votes
7. Allama Matthews - 25 votes
8. Casey Hayward - 24 votes
9. James Manley - 21 votes
10. Rabbit Curry - 10 votes