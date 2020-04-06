News More News
Greatest Commodores of All-Time: Will Wolford vs. Jay Cutler

The best Vanderbilt players by position have been voted on and now our Greatest Commodores Of All-Time series continues with those winners facing off in a head-to-head tournament to determine who the true G.O.A.T. of Vanderbilt football is.

Fans can vote in the Commodore War Room.

Our second semifinal matchup pits No. 1 seed Will Wolford versus No. 4 seed Jay Cutler, winner heads to the finals.

THE MATCHUP:

WILL WOLFORD, 1982-85:

- Four-year starter

- First-Team, All-SEC in 1985

- First Vanderbilt offensive lineman to be picked in the first round of the NFL Draft

- Three-time Pro Bowler in the NFL

JAY CUTLER, 2002-05:

- Threw for 8,697 passing yards and 59 touchdowns and also rushed for 1,256 and 17 touchdowns.

- Was a three-time captain for the Commodores and named SEC Offensive Player of the Year in 2005 and was also awarded First-Team, All-SEC honors.

- His last pass in black and gold resulted in a 28-24 victory at Tennessee, the first time the Commodores had beaten the Volunteers since 1982.

- Ranks second in school history in passing yards and passing touchdowns.

- Had a 12-year NFL career.

THE BRACKET:

Greatest Commodores of All-Time Bracket
SEEDINGS:

T1. Zach Cunningham - 53 votes

T1. Jordan Matthews - 53 votes

T1. Will Wolford - 53 votes

4. Jay Cuter - 37 votes

5. Jim Arnold - 30 votes

6. Zac Stacy - 28 votes

7. Allama Matthews - 25 votes

8. Casey Hayward - 24 votes

9. James Manley - 21 votes

10. Rabbit Curry - 10 votes

