Greatest Commodores of All-Time: Will Wolford vs. Jay Cutler
The best Vanderbilt players by position have been voted on and now our Greatest Commodores Of All-Time series continues with those winners facing off in a head-to-head tournament to determine who the true G.O.A.T. of Vanderbilt football is.
Fans can vote in the Commodore War Room.
Our second semifinal matchup pits No. 1 seed Will Wolford versus No. 4 seed Jay Cutler, winner heads to the finals.
THE MATCHUP:
WILL WOLFORD, 1982-85:
- Four-year starter
- First-Team, All-SEC in 1985
- First Vanderbilt offensive lineman to be picked in the first round of the NFL Draft
- Three-time Pro Bowler in the NFL
JAY CUTLER, 2002-05:
- Threw for 8,697 passing yards and 59 touchdowns and also rushed for 1,256 and 17 touchdowns.
- Was a three-time captain for the Commodores and named SEC Offensive Player of the Year in 2005 and was also awarded First-Team, All-SEC honors.
- His last pass in black and gold resulted in a 28-24 victory at Tennessee, the first time the Commodores had beaten the Volunteers since 1982.
- Ranks second in school history in passing yards and passing touchdowns.
- Had a 12-year NFL career.
THE BRACKET:
SEEDINGS:
T1. Zach Cunningham - 53 votes
T1. Jordan Matthews - 53 votes
T1. Will Wolford - 53 votes
4. Jay Cuter - 37 votes
5. Jim Arnold - 30 votes
6. Zac Stacy - 28 votes
7. Allama Matthews - 25 votes
8. Casey Hayward - 24 votes
9. James Manley - 21 votes
10. Rabbit Curry - 10 votes