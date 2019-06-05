Vanderbilt picked up their latest commitment on Wednesday in St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.) linebacker Griffin Lampton. He is the fourth overall commitment for the Commodores in the 2020 recruiting class, their first on the defensive side of the ball.

"It's not just a four year decision, it's a 40-year decision," Lampton said of his decision to choose Vanderbilt. "I told the coaching staff around 4 o'clock today, they all went crazy and were excited."

The three-star prospect received an offer from Vanderbilt back in January and has been in touch with defensive coordinator Jason Tarver throughout the recruiting process.

"He likes me as a rush end that comes off the edge in their 3-4," Griffin told VandySports.com back in May. "He sees that I can grow as a player. He thinks I'm good right now, but thinks he can take me to another level because he's coached Patrick Willis, Khalil Mack, and those guys.

Lampton visited Vanderbilt unofficially back on April 27th and took part in the Commodores' big Draft Day event that featured a lot of their top targets.

After his trip to West End, the 6-foot-4, 220-pound prospect told VandySports.com that the Commodores were at the top of of his list.

Lampton chose the Commodores over the likes of Pitt, South Florida, Kentucky, Louisville, Wake Forest, Purdue, and others.

According to MaxPreps, Lampton tallied 61 total tackles, including 14 sacks for Palm Beach Central High School during his junior season.

He joins a Vanderbilt class that already includes the likes of Fletcher (Fla.) offensive tackle Bradley Ashmore, Weatherford (Tex.) quarterback Ken Seals, and Tomball (Tex.) Memorial wide receiver Logan Kyle.