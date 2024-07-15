Hansen's position group lacks mainstays and has to find its way with a new position coach in Chris Klenakis as well as a new offense that will ask plenty of it.

Hansen likes where his group is at, though.

"This was a huge offseason for Vanderbilt," Hansen said. "We brought in four new O-linemen Steven Hubbard, Chase Mitchell, Cade McConnell and Steven Losoya, and a couple of them bring a lot of great experience. They've played a lot of football."

With that experience comes an opportunity, one that could define what Vanderbilt's new-look offense does this season.

Hansen knows his position group's importance, particularly in regards a run game that held Vanderbilt back for much of last season and was near the bottom of every statistical category.

"I feel like last year we were here and there with the run game, but this year we're going to establish the run game and dent the front and be physical up front. That's our biggest goal this year."

That goal won't be accomplished in the absence of trust and unity.

"We preach trust a lot," Hansen said. "You have to be able to trust the guy next to you...All five, that's what Coach Klenakis preaches. Five is one. You can have all four right and one wrong and it's a busted play. Having all five knowing what they're doing."

Klenakis has certainly aimed to make that a focal point, so has Hansen.

That's come in the form of TopGolf trips led by Hansen, weekly Sunday night dinners hosted by Klenakis and eating events.

Hansen's group has bonded together over its lack of recognition. It knows its importance, though.

"Yeah, I mean, that's the most important position. Protects your quarterback. Starts with the running game up front. Open up shots in the back. "



