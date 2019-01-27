Harvard graduate transfer wide receiver Justice Shelton-Mosley will play his final season at Vanderbilt, he confirmed with VandySports.com on Sunday evening.

"The visit went great. It was the first chance to meet Coach Mason and the rest of the staff in person," he said of his official visit. "It's funny because things come full circle because Coach Mason was at Stanford and Coach Norcross was at Fresno State and he recruited me out of high school.

"But, it came full circle and I really enjoyed it - they guys and the city of Nashville. I actually committed today, so that's where I'll end up."

Shelton-Mosley caught 24 passes for 299 yards (12.5 average) before suffering a season-ending lower leg injury in their fourth game against Holy Cross this past season.

More on Shelton-Mosley's Harvard career from the Boston Herald:

Shelton-Mosley ranks among the most accomplished players in Harvard history. As a receiver, he stands third in career receptions (148) and fifth in career receiving yards (1,921). The Sacramento, Calif., native has the top two single-season punt return averages at 19.0 (2015) and 18.8 (2017), and the career-best punt return average at 14.4. He has three of the top six longest punt returns for touchdowns at 91, 86 and 85 yards. On kick returns, Shelton-Mosley has the single-season best average at 33.1 yards and is third in career kick return average at 24.6.

Shelton-Mosley is expected to contribute as a slot receiver and fill a big need as a return specialist with the loss of Trey Ellis. He will enroll at Vanderbilt in June and will be eligible to play immediately.