NASHVILLE – Mason Hickman offered up a lights-out performance, leading eighth-ranked Vanderbilt to a 1-0 victory and series-clinching win against No. 19 LSU on Sunday afternoon at Hawkins Field.

The freshman pitched a seven-inning, complete-game shutout while limiting the Tigers (16-9, 3-3 SEC) to two hits. The right-hander directed the Commodores (17-7, 5-1 SEC) to a bounce-back win after falling 6-2 in the conclusion of Saturday’s postponed game earlier in the day. Hickman (5-0) stranded LSU runners in scoring position in the first and second innings but did not allow a hit the remainder of the way, retiring 16 of the final 18 batters he faced including sitting down 12-straight at one point. The freshman's nine strikeouts marked a career-high while the seven-inning shutout was the first for a Vanderbilt player since Nick Christani accomplished the feat against Belmont on May 5, 2009.

Vanderbilt’s offense was limited to four hits but manufactured the game's lone run in the first inning. The Dores scored the only run they needed thanks to Philip Clarke, who led off with a single, stole second and advanced to third on a flyout before racing home on a one-out passed ball.

Ethan Paul finished 2-for-3 at the plate while adding a double. The junior collected a team-best four hits during the series. The Dores batted just .209 in three games against the Tigers but posted a 2.88 ERA and .991 fielding percentage. JJ Bleday finished 1-for-3 and provided a diving grab along the right field line to steal potential extra bases away from nine-hole hitter Hal Hughes in the sixth.

LSU starter Ma’Khail Hilliard (4-1) was saddled with his first loss of the season, despite limiting Vanderbilt to four hits and one run while striking out eight and walking another. The Dores struck for three of their four hits in the first inning.

The one hour, 35-minute victory locked up the Dores’ second-straight SEC series victory and came less than 90 minutes after the completion of LSU’s win in the middle game of the series.

The matchup, which was suspended Saturday night due to inclement weather in the bottom of the eighth, saw the Tigers pounce for 11 hits and three runs apiece off starter Patrick Raby (2-3) and reliever Paxton Stover. Raby was pinned with the loss after giving up three runs over six innings.

LSU took a 3-0 lead after two innings and added three more between the seventh and eighth innings. Vanderbilt scored single runs in the sixth and seventh courtesy of two-out RBI-singles from JJ Bleday and Alonzo Jones.

Vanderbilt returns to action on Tuesday, facing off against Lipscomb at Nashville’s First Tennesee Park. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. The Dores look to snap a three-game losing streak in midweek games.