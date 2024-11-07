History making Vanderbilt football team is set on making more

Nashville, TENN--Steven Hubbard joked on Saturday afternoon that the McGugin Center should take on a new name, one that commemorates the transfer class that he and Diego Pavia came in to Vanderbilt with. Hubbard ended his remark with a laugh, although every joke has some truth to it. The truth is that regardless of where this thing goes from here, Hubbard and his transfer class have some tangible results to support his claim.

Diego Pavia and Vanderbilt want more. (Photo by Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

Hubbard's group has led Vanderbilt to its best start since 1974, has propelled it to wins over Alabama and Auburn in the same season for the first time since 1955 and has given it bowl eligibility for the first time since 2018. Accomplishments like that have changed the dynamic of what this place can be. Perhaps that's the biggest part of what's happened thus far. Pavia and his group have quickly turned Vanderbilt from the SEC's punching bag to a group that can beat anyone in the league anywhere. The veteran quarterback isn't just satisfied with that, though. "I want more," Pavia said. "I want it all." Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea embraced the full scope of celebration after Vanderbilt's bowl-game clinching win over Auburn, which was its first at Jordan-Hare Stadium in program history, but wants achievement beyond that afternoon. Lea wants to keep rolling, he doesn't want this to grow stale.

Vanderbilt is bowl eligible. (Photo by John Reed-Imagn Images)