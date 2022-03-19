Holton, Diaz lead Vanderbilt to series win over Missouri

Carter Holton threw seven shutout innings and Davis Diaz had a home run among his three hits, as Vanderbilt beat Missouri, 6-0, at Hawkins Field on Saturday afternoon.

Holton struck out 10 in a 109-pitch outing (with 77 going for strikes) while giving up three hits, one walk and two hit batsmen.

Diaz got his first career home run in the sixth, a long, high blast over the big wall in left to give the Commodores a 5-0 lead. He added two singles and a stolen base.

The Commodores (16-2) have won 15 in a row, the program's longest winning streak since 2007.

After Missouri lefty Austin Troesser stared the game with two scoreless innings. Missouri went to lefty Wall to start the third and that’s a move coach Steve Bieser may have wanted to re-think. Wall gave up three walks and a single in five hitters and that included a bases-loaded walk to Gavin Casas that scored the game’s first run.

Vandy's Tate Kolwyck hit a long home run on the first pitch of the fourth to make it 2-0. It stayed that way until the sixth, when Diaz homered to score Enrique Bradfield Jr., who'd walked.

Holton hit a batter and walked another in the first, but other than that, didn't face more than four batters in another inning. He retired the side in order in the third, sixth and seventh.

Christian Little pitched a perfect eighth and ninth with four strikeouts.

The teams finish the series on Sunday at noon.