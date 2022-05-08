Holton, Vandy tops Georgia in series finale

ATHENS – Freshman Carter Holton returned to pitch in his home state Sunday and left with his head held high.

The native of Guyton just outside of Savannah scattered four hits over six innings, pitching No. 14 Vanderbilt to a 4-0 victory over No. 16 Georgia.

Holton (6-3) walked just one and struck out five before being pulled following a leadoff single by Corey Collins to start the seventh.

Nick Maldonado followed with two scoreless innings, before Thomas Schultz allowed just one hit in a scoreless ninth.

With the win, Vanderbilt (31-15, 12-12) back into the conversation as a possible regional host ahead of next week’s huge series at Arkansas.

The Commodores jump out to quick lead on a 2-run homer by Dominic Keegan, his third of the series, one in each game.

Georgia’s Liam Sullivan would settle down.

After taking 61 pitches to get through the first three innings, the sophomore retired six straight before Jack Gowen took over to the start the sixth.

However, Georgia’s closer would run into quick trouble.

Following a single to left by Spencer Jones and a walk to Keegan, Javier Vaz jumped on a Gowen curve and laced it down the line in right for a two-run double and 4-0 lead.

Meanwhile, Holton was on his game.

The young lefty limited Georgia (32-16, 13-11) to three hits over six innings before being replaced in the seven after throwing 92 pitches.

It wasn’t like the Bulldogs failed to make good contact. Georgia batters hit five balls to the warning track, only to see them die just short of the wall.

Holton would wriggle out of a mess in the sixth.

The Bulldogs would waste a grand opportunity in the bottom of the sixth.

With Holton scuffling with his control, Georgia loaded the bases with just one out bringing up Chaney Rogers.

But the Bulldogs failed to score.

Holton struck out Rogers on three straight breaking pitches before getting Fernando Gonzalez out on a fly ball to center ending the inning.