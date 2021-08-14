Hoops Target Profile: Jalen Reed
Vanderbilt recently extended an offer to 2022 forward Jalen Reed out of Southern California Academy (Calif.) on August 12th.VandySports.com takes a closer look at him below.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news