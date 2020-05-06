News More News
2020-05-06 basketball

How a past relationship could lead to Vandy landing Romello White

David Sisk • VandySports
Staff Writer

On Tuesday, Michelle Gardner of the Arizona Republic, wrote an article about Romello White's transfer from Arizona State, opining that White probably already has a new school on the brain, and "it'...

