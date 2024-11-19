How Clark Lea analyzes Vanderbilt’s off-season outlook, NIL situation

Nashville, TENN--Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea doesn't want this to be a flash in the pan. The fourth-year head coach doesn't want his team's bowl-eligible season to be a flash in the pan. He also doesn't want it to be all that his program unlocks. He knows that to maximize on what his team has done in 2024, he's got to adapt this offseason.

Clark Lea and Vanderbilt are looking to build off of 2024. (Photo by Stephanie Amador / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

Luckily for Lea, he got some experience doing that last offseason, when he landed an impactful transfer class that included nine players that are now starters for his program. Lea knows that he's got to retain his current impact guys while adding another impact class for his program to continue moving forward. "This is about building on this season and to build upon this season is about both retention and also addition," Lea said. What this is also about is NIL, which Lea and Vanderbilt have embraced since the end of their 2-10 season in 2023. Now that Vanderbilt has some proof of concept regarding what it can do on the field as a result of Lea's vision has given him optimism about what its NIL structure could look like as the offseason hits. "The conversations I’ve had and what I’ve been made aware of is I like where we are," Lea said of Vanderbilt's NIL resources. "I feel like we’re gonna be positioned to have another strong offseason." That offseason may be the last of its kind, or it may look different than Lea anticipates. That's a result of potential NCAA legislation on the horizon. "We’re going to be transitioning into some sort of revenue-share model with the bridge in between that is gonna be kind of anticipating that and also knowing that the NIL systems have to be in place," Lea said.



Lea after Vanderbilt’s win over Auburn. (Photo by Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)