Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-12-14 08:46:06 -0600') }} basketball Edit

How good is Bryce Drew's recruitment in the Rivals era?

Mctqli1owe44lries68i
Simi Shittu is the highest-ranked player to sign at VU in the Rivals era.
Richard Mackson, USA Today
David Sisk • VandySports.com
Staff Writer

Since Bryce Drew has been at the helm at Vanderbilt, there has been a lot of excitement in regards to recruiting. Ten of his 12 recruits, including his two in the 2019 Class, have been ten ranked i...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}