How things got to this point
An embarrassing 19-point loss to Georgia on Wednesday dropped Vanderbilt to 0-2 in the Southeastern Conference, and marked VU's fourth double-digit loss to a Power Five team this season. (VU has al...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news