Hugh Freeze on Diego Pavia: “I'm sick of seeing that quarterback"

Freeze remembers those games vividly and Pavia's effect on them ahead of the pair's matchup on Saturday.

Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia has had Auburn coach Hugh Freeze's number in their two career meetings.

“I”m sick of seeing that quarterback, I’ve had enough of him," Freeze joked when referring to Pavia on Monday. "He moves and makes plays and is savvy and is smart and tough and again makes everybody do their assignment on every single play or you get burned."

Pavia will look to move to 3-0 against Freeze on Saturday and to lead Vanderbilt to its first bowl game since 2018.

The Vanderbilt quarterback won't be able to do that alone, though. Offensive coordinator Tim Beck's scheme will have to complement Pavia, too.

Freeze made a comparison to contextualize Beck's scheme and Vanderbilt's identity.

"You’re basically playing Navy," Freeze said of Vanderbilt. "It doesn’t look just like Navy, but Alabama had 44 real snaps of offensive football against them."

Freeze has also taken note of Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea, who he feels is a coach to be noted among the SEC's landscape.

The Auburn coach also feels as if Lea should be noted in the national landscape.