Back on February 11th, Illinois graduate transfer cornerback Cameron Watkins announced on Twitter that he would finish up his collegiate career at either Iowa State or Vanderbilt.

On Tuesday, he chose the Commodores.

The 6-foot-1, 200-pound talent played in ten games and made seven starts during the 2018 season, playing both nickel and cornerback. He finished this past season with 38 tackles, three pass breakups and one tackle for loss. He had a career-high 10 tackles in Illinois' win against Kent State.

The former Pearl-Cohn (Tenn.) product was recruited by former Illinois head coach Tim Beckman out of high school.

He redshirted in 2015 as a true freshman and played in a total of 31 games for the Illini that included 16 starts. Throughout his career at Illinois, Watkins tallied 98 career tackles, 10 pass breakups, one forced fumble and one interception.

Coming out of high school, Watkins also held an offer from the Commodores before ultimately choosing the Fighting Illini.

At Vanderbilt, Watkins will reunite with former Pearl-Cohn and Illinois teammate Ke'Shawn Vaughn, who decided to return to West End after rushing for 1,244 yards and 12 touchdowns during the 2018 season.

Watkins took his official visit to Vanderbilt the weekend of February 1st.