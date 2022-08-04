In-Depth with JaQualon Roberts

Roberts went in-depth on his decision with VandySports.com to explain why he chose Vandy over the likes of Iowa, Butler, Marquette, Indiana, West Virginia, Virginia Tech, and others.

The 6-foot-8, 205-pound prospect was on an unofficial visit with the Commodores on Tuesday when he committed to head coach Jerry Stackhouse and his staff.

On Thursday, Bloomington North (Ind.) wing JaQualon Roberts publicly announced his commitment to Vanderbilt, becoming the second pledge in the Commodores' 2023 class

- On biggest reasons he committed to Vanderbilt:

"I believe Vanderbilt has an amazing program. Coach (Jerry) Stackhouse and his staff have lots of NBA experience and know what it takes to get to that level. The way that I play fits their playing style and team values. Outside of basketball, Vanderbilt is a great educational institution. With all that in mind I knew I wanted to be a part of it."

- On what Vanderbilt likes about his game:

"They see me playing as a versatile wing. Being able to play and guard multiple positions. They love my motor and how I give 100% every game. Looking to grab every rebound and loose ball. Running the floor and making the right decisions."

- On how his commitment went down during this visit:

"We were in a meeting with the coaches in Coach Stackhouse’s office and they were talking about their plans for the program and how they see me playing here and making an instant impact. There were still some things left on the itinerary, such as other meetings and their practice, but I wanted to let them know I wanted to commit to Vanderbilt. They all started cheering and were super excited."

- On which players he likes to watch and emulate his game after:

"I like to watch Ja Morant and love how explosive he is. Super quick off the dribble and can get to the rim. I also like watching Kevin Durant, being able to pull up from anywhere. I’m working on midrange to use my height as an advantage and get high on the shot."