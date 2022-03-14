In-state ATH Courtland Simmons details his recent trip to Vandy

Simmons has since forged a close relationship with Vanderbilt's staff and recently returned to West End for a more in-depth visit, which he detailed with VandySports.com below.

The 6-foot, 185-pound talent picked up his offer from Vanderbilt during a game day visit back in late October when the Commodores hosted Missouri.

Davidson Academy (Tenn.) product Courtland Simmons is one of the most dynamic athletes and rising prospects in the Nashville area. The three-star prospect already has offers from the likes of Vanderbilt, Kentucky, Toledo, and Eastern Kentucky.

- On his relationship with Vanderbilt's coaching staff:

"It's been going well. They send me stuff pretty frequently and I speak to the coaches often and I enjoyed the time I spent up there. I've really enjoyed the relationships I've been building."

- On his recent junior day visit with Vandy in January:

"I really enjoyed the individual time we spent with the coaches. They really make me feel wanted there. That's the biggest thing that stood out to me. I got to go into meeting and spent time learning about the different coaches and what they expect and who they are as people."

- On where Vandy is recruiting him:

"I was originally offered for defense, but lately they've shown interest in me on offense too and as an athlete overall. They say they like my explosive and my overall feel for the game as well as my athletic ability is what stands out to them."

- On other aspects of Vanderbilt that stand out:

"The academics at Vanderbilt are really good and I enjoy that aspect of the school, plus it's pretty close to where I live. They had a whole seminar about how they handle the academics and the day-to-day of student athletes."

Simmons also plays basketball and runs track for Davidson Academy, clocking a 10.9 in the 100-meters as a sophomore last season. Along with the teams mentioned above, Simmons said he's also hearing a lot from Miami (Oh.) as well.