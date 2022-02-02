In-state DB Jameson Wharton commits to Vanderbilt

On Wednesday, the 6-foot-2, 165-pound prospect made it official, signing with the Vanderbilt.

Vanderbilt has made plays on a couple of local prospects as national signing day draws near, Hendersonville (Tenn.) defensive back Jameson Wharton is one that picked up an offer from the Commodores back on January 17th during an unofficial visit to West End.

Wharton was previously listed as a 2023 prospect, but confirmed with VandySports.com that he will graduate from high school in May and is reclassifying to the 2022 recruiting class.

Wharton picked up offers from the likes of East Tennessee State, Austin Peay, Lehigh, Tennessee Tech, and Chattanooga throughout the season and into December.

Ole Miss was the first power five school to extend an offer to Wharton back on December 11th before the Commodores got involved.

Wharton will bring more speed to Vanderbilt's defensive secondary as he's clocked a 10.6 in the 100 meters. He finished this past season with 38 tackles, three tackles for loss, and 10 pass break-ups on defense while hauling in 14 catches for 218 yards and three touchdowns as a receiver.

With Wharton in the fold, Vanderbilt's 2022 class is currently ranked No. 33 nationally.