In-state guard Isaiah West stays home, commits to Vanderbilt

"It was really how they made me feel on the visit and they really believed in me from the jump and never stopped believing in me even after my injury."

"It really clicked after the official I took," West said of his decision. "I was really on the fence with other schools, but the best school possible was right in front of me."

Goodpasture (Tenn.) guard Isaiah West became Vanderbilt's first commitment in the 2023 class on Wednesday and while the three-star had been on West End plenty of times previously, his official visit with the Commodores earlier this month helped seal the deal.

As West mentioned, his relationship with the entire Vanderbilt staff has been steady throughout.

"I talk to the coaching staff quite a bit. I really like how they are all real and upfront with you. The same people you get off the court are the same ones you get on the court. Everybody just pushes everybody else to be great all the time and I really like that atmosphere."

"They really see me being a lead guard and most importantly being a leader coming in. They really like the way I play, my poise, and how I give a 100-percent all the time."

During his multiple trips to campus, West has also developed a good relationship Vanderbilt's entire roster.

"I'm familiar with a lot of the guys, especially the new ones coming in, I have a good relationship with them. They talk to me all the time and tell me how Vanderbilt is one of the best places to be and how it's impacted them. Even the alumni said it's impacted them way bigger than basketball."

Another thing that stood out to the Madison, Tennessee native during his official visit was the upgrades the basketball program has in place to put them on a facilities level that will match the top-tier programs in the country.

"I learned about the new facilities they are in the process of putting in. It's around a 300-million dollar project," West noted. "They are trying to have the best facilities, so that will help their program and recruiting moving forward."

West averaged 13.8 points and 4.2 rebounds in 12 games last year before suffering a season-ending knee injury. That injury has also kept him on the sidelines throughout the AAU season, which has naturally affected his rankings.

While it's been a tough journey, West is remaining patient in the recovery process and should be a full-go by the start of his senior season.

"Recovery has been good, but it's kind of tough mentally not being out there on the court and being able to play with all the top guys. I'm taking it step-by-step though and it's been pretty good for me. It's looking around October, November where I'll be 100-percent and they can take me off the leash and I can be on my own."

Vanderbilt has also hosted the likes of Carter Lang, Michael Nwoko, and Coen Carr for officials so far in June.

With West now committed, he will put on his recruiting hat for the Commodores.

"I'm on everybody's case we are trying to get," he noted. "I'm familiar with all the guys we are going after. But, one of my old teammates, Coen Carr, that's really who I want heavy to try and get over there."

West chose the Commodores over the likes of Virginia, Virginia Tech, Ole Miss, and Tennessee State.