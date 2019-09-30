The 6-foot, 205-pound prospect has rushed for 1,106 yards on 120 carries and scored 11 touchdowns so far on the season.

Gallatin (Tenn.) is off to a 6-0 start this season and while the Green Wave's defense has been stellar throughout, offensively, senior running back Spencer Briggs has also provided a big boost.

Briggs has already picked up recent offers from Tennessee Tech and UT-Martin, but power five schools are also starting to take notice.

One of those power five programs showing interest is Vanderbilt.

"The running back coach (Tim Horton) has been in contact with my coach and they were at my game this past week," Briggs said of Vandy.

A trip to West End is also in the works in the coming weeks for the rising senior.

"I plan on going to South Carolina, Vanderbilt, Cincinnati, and Coastal Carolina games. I’ve been games at Austin Peay, MTSU, and ETSU."

Cincinnati, Kansas, Memphis, Coastal Carolina, Southern Illinois, Eastern Illinois, and ETSU are some of the other programs expressing interest in Briggs.

"I’d say my size, speed, vision, and my ability to change direction," Briggs noted on what college coaches like about his skills.