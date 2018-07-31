As a sophomore, Lebanon (Tenn.) wide receiver Jeremiah Hastings tallied 27 catches for 412 yards and seven touchdowns. He also recorded 29 tackles and eight pass deflections as a defensive back.

Hastings is also a talented basketball player for Lebanon, who's been a starter since his freshman year and has scored over 600 points and dished out 400 assists on the hardwood.

However, football is his passion and he emerged as the go-to receiver for the Blue Devils during the 2017 season.

"I started playing receiver my eighth grade year, before that I was a running back. Wide receiver is my favorite position on the field. I have a lot of speed and I can jump over people and get the ball."

Coaches from Purdue and Central Michigan have expressed interest in the 2020 prospect during the spring evaluation period.

Hastings was able to visit Vanderbilt last season season for the Kansas State game and loved what environment on West End.

"It was exciting, it's a big stadium, and the fans are crazy," he said. "They love their team. They let us go in the locker room, it was nice, I really liked it."

Hastings also excels in the classroom, holding a 3.4 GPA.