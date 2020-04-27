Introducing Lucas Taylor
Vanderbilt went into Jerry Stackhouse's home state this weekend and offered 2021 shooting guard, Lucas Taylor. Although the 6-foot-6 180 pound junior from Wake Forest, North Carolina already had a ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news