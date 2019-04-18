Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-18 11:51:27 -0500') }} baseball Edit

ITN: Bleday having a historic year

Z8si2whvh76ywujxzzlf
J.J.Bleday leads the SEC in home runs, slugging percentage and total bases.
Vanderbilt athletics
Chris Lee • VandySports.com
@chrislee70
Publisher
Founder and publisher at VandySports.com since 2003.

Here's a look inside the numbers at Vanderbilt's latest hitting stats. Here's what you're seeing:RC/27: An estimate of how many runs a player "creates" per every 27 outs he makes.BABIP: How often a...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}