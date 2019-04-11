ITN: Clarke due for better things
Here's a look inside the numbers of Vanderbilt's hitters through Tuesday's MTSU game. Explanation of stats: RC/27: An estimate of how many runs a player "creates" per every 27 outs he makes.BABIP: ...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news