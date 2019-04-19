Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-19 14:16:30 -0500') }} baseball Edit

ITN: Fellows excellent in league play

Lubiuvyko6sxvg3cbnt9
Friday starter Drake Fellows is pitching well.
Brent Carden, VandySports
Chris Lee • VandySports.com
@chrislee70
Publisher
Founder and publisher at VandySports.com since 2003.

Here's a look inside the numbers at Vanderbilt's pitching staff heading into the Alabama series. Players are listed in order of innings pitched.Three stats are listed for ERA. The first is actual E...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}