Iyana Moore looks to emerge as a leader heading into senior season
"Be better than last year."
That is Iyana Moore's "mentality" heading into her senior season.
After missing her sophomore year due to an ACL tear, Moore took a leap her junior year, but heading into her senior year, she will take on a new role.
The guard will look to be Vanderbilt's leader.
"My biggest takeaway from last season is what you put in is what you get out," Moore stated.
For the sharpshooter, those results surfaced during a trip to Rupp Arena.
"I was really struggling in the nonconference," Moore commented. "I was coming back from injury, doubting myself, not trusting my knee. I was really trying to find myself."
Moore's game at Kentucky allowed her to feel like her old self, recording a career-high 37 points, which happened to be the most points scored by any SEC player against a conference opponent this past season.
"The Kentucky game was when I got it all together, I just felt relief."
The guard continued to have a strong season, leading the Commodores in scoring, averaging 14.2 points per game.
Moore finished the season as a member of the Second Team All-SEC, but the most important part of the season came in March.
The Milwaukee, Wisconsin, native helped take Vanderbilt to the NCAA Tournament for the first time in 10 years.
"That was a surreal moment," Moore stated. "As a kid, you're always dreaming of going to the NCAA Tournament, you always hear 'let's dance.' I have always dreamt of this moment just to go there."
Not only did she get to be a part of a team in the in the big dance, but Moore led the Commodores in scoring in the two games that they played.
Now that her junior year is over, the rising senior will look to do more for her team than lead them in scoring. Moore will look to fill the hole that was left by Jordyn Cambridge.
Cambridge, who spent six years with the program, just finished her last season with the Commodores. Now that the veteran is out of eligibility, Moore will look to take on the duties that once belonged to Cambridge.
Not only was the Nashville native a leader on the court, but Moore explained she did more than that.
"Her leadership, vocal, non-vocal, how she talks to the team, how she carries herself in public and in private, I really learned a lot."
Although the season is months away, Moore is already starting to be the next leader on Shea Ralph's team.
"Those are big shoes to fill, Jordyn did a lot. I'm just taking it day by day, stepping out of my comfort zone into a leadership role, and being more vocal.”
While they're big shoes to fill, no one is more qualified to jump into them than Iyana Moore.