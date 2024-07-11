"Be better than last year."

That is Iyana Moore's "mentality" heading into her senior season.

After missing her sophomore year due to an ACL tear, Moore took a leap her junior year, but heading into her senior year, she will take on a new role.

The guard will look to be Vanderbilt's leader.

"My biggest takeaway from last season is what you put in is what you get out," Moore stated.

For the sharpshooter, those results surfaced during a trip to Rupp Arena.

"I was really struggling in the nonconference," Moore commented. "I was coming back from injury, doubting myself, not trusting my knee. I was really trying to find myself."

Moore's game at Kentucky allowed her to feel like her old self, recording a career-high 37 points, which happened to be the most points scored by any SEC player against a conference opponent this past season.

"The Kentucky game was when I got it all together, I just felt relief."