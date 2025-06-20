Jace McCallum Looks to Change the Way People View Vanderbilt Football

Early in June 2026, edge rusher out of North Carolina, Jace McCallum, was the latest to commit to an already hot on the trails Vanderbilt staff. McCallum stands at 6-4 and clocks in at 240 pounds, already comparable to first-round draft pick Abdul Carter and star edge rusher Micah Parsons. The talented prospect took the time to speak with The Dore Report to discuss his recruitment, playing style, and what he sees in Vanderbilt football.

Before committing to the 'Dores, McCallum had a top five of Georgia Tech, Virginia Tech, Duke, N.C. State and Vanderbilt—all impressive academic institutions. "Academics are the first thing my family and I look at." McCallum highlighted how Vanderbilt's academic standards were very appealing.

McCallum finished the 2024 season with 60 tackles, 14 sacks, 4 FF, and 1 FR. In addition to being a menace on the edge, McCallum is also a dual-sport athlete and describes the game of basketball as his first love. McCallum plays the 3/4 position. "I can shoot a three-ball," McCallum stated.

In addition to Vanderbilt's elite academic pedigree, McCallum stated that the deciding factor in his decision to commit to Vanderbilt was the staff's honesty, relationships, and vision. Vanderbilt's staff identified McCallum as a top recruiting target and sent their best to persuade him to play on West End. First impressions are everything, and Vanderbilt football's director of scouting, Kendall Lawson, was the first Vanderbilt staff member to connect with McCallum. When asked about his conversations with Kendall Lawson, McCallum stated that "Coach Lawson was my first connection. Talking to him about their scheme and how he saw me fitting within that scheme was great." Kendall Lawson's efforts opened the door for Vanderbilt to land this highly-touted prospect.

Kendall Lawson's efforts to land McCallum were buttressed by the consistent recruiting efforts of Vanderbilt's defensive line coaches, Javon Haye and Larry Black. McCallum was especially impressed with their vision and knowledge.

McCallum visited Vanderbilt's campus in early June, which ultimately checked his boxes and secured his commitment. When asked about the June visit, McCallum highlighted how head coach Clark Lea and the staff spoke about their vision for the future of Vanderbilt football and stated that "When I went on my official visit, hearing Coach Lea and the staff talk about their vision and seeing how they have turned this entire program around was incredible... Everybody in this class believes in what is going on, and that is what we are training for."

Vanderbilt fans should be excited for McCallum to step on campus. In terms of scheme and playstyle, McCallum possesses incredible length and bend that is needed of a top-tier edge rusher. McCallum has an impressive first step that allows him to get the jump on the edge, but he is aware of areas where he can improve. "I think one of my biggest strengths right now is my first step, but I can work on my hands and use those to battle for a better position," stated McCallum.

With a rare blend of physical tools, self-awareness, and a hunger to grow, Jace McCallum is not just another highly-touted recruit—he's a foundational piece in what Vanderbilt hopes will be a new era of football excellence. Backed by a coaching staff that's building with purpose and a class that shares a common belief, McCallum's commitment represents more than just a win on the recruiting trail—it's a signal that the future in Nashville is not just bright but rapidly approaching.

You can follow Jace McCallum on socials at...

Twitter/X: @Jace2026

Instagram: yvng.j4yy