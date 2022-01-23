Jackson (Ala.) QB Walter Taylor is the latest Vanderbilt commitment

"I believe we can win a championship, the coaching staff is amazing, the best education in the best conference in football," Taylor said of his decision to become a Commodore.

Vanderbilt added their latest commitment to their 2022 class from Jackson (Ala.) quarterback Walter Taylor , who put up big numbers throughout his high school career.

As a senior, the 6-foot-5, 215-pound earned Class 4A, First-Team honors throwing for 3,405 yards and 40 touchdowns and rushing for 613 yards and 10 touchdowns. Taylor led his Jackson squad to an 11-3 record and a state semifinals appearance.

Taylor originally visited Vanderbilt back on November 13th when the Commodores hosted Kentucky and he's developed a great relationship with offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Joey Lynch throughout the recruiting process.

"He's very genuine," Taylor said of Lynch. "(He likes my) athleticism and that I have all the physical abilities to play quarterback."

Taylor was back on West End over the weekend for an official visit, where he committed to Vanderbilt staff in-person.

"I told Coach (Clark) Lea and all the coaches got excited and celebrated. You can tell he's (Lea) definitely serious about the program and has a vision for this team to be SEC champions."

Taylor becomes the 25th commitment for Vanderbilt in the 2022 class and the third quarterback pledge for the Commodores, joining Drew Dickey out of Regents (Tex.) and AJ Swann out of Cherokee (Ga.).