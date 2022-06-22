Jackson Holman recaps Vandy official, next recruiting steps
Mission Viejo (Calif.) tight end Jackson Holman was one of the highlighted targets at Vanderbilt this past weekend.The 6-foot-4, 200-pound prospect had already taken officials to Arizona and Utah, ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news