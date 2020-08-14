James Ziglor details why Vanderbilt won out
It was ultimately a battle between Vanderbilt and Pitt for Harrison (Ga.) athlete James Ziglor and after visiting both schools in back-to-back weekends the Commodores came away with his verbal comm...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news