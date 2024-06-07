From just one Division 1 offer coming out of high school, Jane Nwaba now has the chance to compete at the highest level of basketball. Until Nwaba received the offer, she had no intentions of playing college basketball. The forward played basketball in high school, as well as competing in various track and field events, but her main focus was academics. "In high school, I was focused on academics," Nwaba said. "I wasn't even considering playing basketball [in college]." It wasn't until the end of her senior year that she received her lone offer from Pepperdine. "Pepperdine took their chance on me. It was the end of my senior year and I just ran with it."

Jane Nwaba competing at Pepperdine. (Kyle Cajero, Pepperdine athletics)

Advertisement

Nwaba spent four seasons playing for the Waves before deciding it was time for a change of scenery. After spending her whole life in California, she wanted to embrace a new challenge. "I have never lived anywhere else besides Los Angeles," Nwaba commented. "I thought it would be a great opportunity to get uncomfortable a little bit in order to grow." When exploring her options, the Pepperdine transfer landed at Vanderbilt for a variety of reasons. "I chose Vanderbilt because the staff is amazing. You don't hear a bad thing about Shea Ralph." On top of the coaching staff, Nwaba expressed her excitement of playing in a conference like the SEC. "I'm extremely excited [to compete in the SEC]," Nwaba declared. "I think that was my biggest reason for coming here. The competitive nature is huge and it's going to be cool to experience that."

Jane Nwaba on her visit to Vanderbilt. (Vanderbilt athletics)