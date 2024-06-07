Jane Nwaba sheds light on the road that led to Vanderbilt
From just one Division 1 offer coming out of high school, Jane Nwaba now has the chance to compete at the highest level of basketball.
Until Nwaba received the offer, she had no intentions of playing college basketball.
The forward played basketball in high school, as well as competing in various track and field events, but her main focus was academics.
"In high school, I was focused on academics," Nwaba said. "I wasn't even considering playing basketball [in college]."
It wasn't until the end of her senior year that she received her lone offer from Pepperdine.
"Pepperdine took their chance on me. It was the end of my senior year and I just ran with it."
Nwaba spent four seasons playing for the Waves before deciding it was time for a change of scenery. After spending her whole life in California, she wanted to embrace a new challenge.
"I have never lived anywhere else besides Los Angeles," Nwaba commented. "I thought it would be a great opportunity to get uncomfortable a little bit in order to grow."
When exploring her options, the Pepperdine transfer landed at Vanderbilt for a variety of reasons.
"I chose Vanderbilt because the staff is amazing. You don't hear a bad thing about Shea Ralph."
On top of the coaching staff, Nwaba expressed her excitement of playing in a conference like the SEC.
"I'm extremely excited [to compete in the SEC]," Nwaba declared. "I think that was my biggest reason for coming here. The competitive nature is huge and it's going to be cool to experience that."
Outside of the competitiveness that the conference brings, the graduate transfer is adjusting to much more.
"It's been different," Nwaba commented "Pepperdine didn't have many resources, they did what they could with what they had. It's been a bit of a shock that there are so many resources everywhere."
Although there are many challenges that this season will bring, Nwaba is looking forward to getting things going, which includes helping Vanderbilt pick back up where it left off.
"They had a phenomenal season. You can tell how much it's translating now to how they compete. They hold everyone to a high standard, which I appreciate."
The Commodores are coming off their first NCAA Tournament appearance in 10 years, and due to reaching that milestone, this season will be full of similar standards that the forward is ready to contribute to.
"I am extremely defensive minded," Nwaba stated. "I want to make sure that I show that here. I am a competitor, I love the weight room, I want to get stronger."
The forward is also ready to show off her traits of a leader, despite not being the one to run the offense.
"I like to get my teammates involved. Although I'm not a point guard, I love to get assists, move the ball and make sure everyone on the court is shining at all times. I hope to be a leader."
With the opportunity she has been given, Nwaba will get the chance to do just that.