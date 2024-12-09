Jason Edwards has become a bonafide star for Vanderbilt

When Jason Edwards joined Vanderbilt's transfer class in the spring it was obvious that he'd accelerate Mark Byington's construction of the program. It was also obvious he'd be the shoe-in candidate to lead Vanderbilt in scoring. Edwards has lived up to those expectations through 10 games. He's also been better than those expectations would indicate.

Through 10 games Edwards leads Vanderbilt with an average of 19.4 points per game. Saying he's been Vanderbilt's alpha isn't groundbreaking. It's time to go a step farther, as well. Edwards has been a star. On Sunday Edwards delivered his best showing yet with a 30-point outing in Vanderbilt's win over TCU in which he shot 8-for-16 from the field. That efficiency isn't new. On the season, Edwards is shooting 49.6% from the field on 12.3 shots per game and is shooting at a 37.3% clip from beyond the arc. That's remarkable efficiency for a piece that Vanderbilt has leaned on so heavily for shot creation and has a knack for stepping into tough shots and making them. Edwards did that time and time again on Sunday as he went for a season-high to give Vanderbilt what would be a quad-two win if the season ended today.

