That's because at times the only way forward for Edwards was through belief. Belief that he could do things that not many thought he could. Vanderbilt's highly-touted transfer guard is no stranger to being counted out.

He's been there before. Time and time again.

"I feel like I was overlooked most of my basketball career," Edwards said. "I always feel like I got that chip on my shoulder just from the way I grew up, the way I was looked at. People was like, you know, he's a smaller guard. Will he be able to get a shot off here? Will he be able to get a shot off here? He won't get 20 here, he won't get 30 here. And it's like: I continue to prove them wrong."

Edwards has been proving people wrong for a long time.

After two seasons at Grayson High School in Georgia, Edwards transferred to Parkview High School for his final two high school seasons. That transfer came with two successful seasons in which Edwards led the county in scoring. It didn't come with any division one offers, though.

In fact, the end of Edwards' junior season brought something that is a rarity in his story; doubt.

"That's when like the panic set in, like I didn't think I would ever get a scholarship anywhere."

Edwards finally got his opportunity, but it looked different than he had envisioned.

The 6-foot-1 guard first sniffed college basketball as was connected to Miles College, a division two program in Birmingham, Alabama, via his AAU coach.

That coach knew where Edwards' head was at, but knew the path may be difficult for him.

"He basically advised [Miles College] for me, basically advised that 'Jason, you might be a division one player, but at this time division one scholarships aren't easy to come by and if you come here to Miles and play and showcase yourself then you have the chance to go D1 next year.'"

That plan didn't come to fruition, though.

Instead it ended in Edwards never appearing in a game at Miles College.

"I decided to redshirt there," Edwards said. "I basically told the coach that I feel like this year would help if I. basically watched the game from the sideline, develop my body some more and just redshirted."

That wasn't an easy pitch for Edwards to sell.

"I was in his office for like four hours, but he eventually agreed with me and he advised that I go JUCO the next year so I could showcase myself and then be eligible to play after a year of JUCO."

So Edwards took the step into uncertainty. A step that was guided by belief in what he could do.

"I left Miles College with no minutes played as a division two player and said that I'm about to go D1," Edwards noted. "Like it was just a lot of faith in myself that went into this decision right here to leave."

The talented guard didn't go division one, but landed on his feet at Dodge City Community College in Dodge City, Kansas.

For the first time at the college level, Edwards turned his belief into results.

The now-Vanderbilt guard averaged 21.9 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.3 steals per game while shooting 47.9% from the field and breaking the Dodge City record for 3s made in a season in his season in Kansas.

That led to Edwards being named a NJCAA DI All American while his team finished 25-10 and made the NJCAA elite eight.

That 2022-23 season left Edwards with a decision and plenty of options.

"I had like 50 D1 offers after that, mostly mid major, I had a couple of high majors too," Edwards said.

Here was his opportunity.