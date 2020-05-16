Jason Nelson explains why Vanderbilt made his top two
The courtship between Jason Nelson and Vanderbilt has gone on for nearly a year. The Commodores offered the 5-foot-10, 170 pound point guard out of Richmond, Virginia last June, and has stayed in c...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news