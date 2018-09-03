The Commodores added South Pointe (S.C.) cornerback Jaylen Mahoney to their 2019 recruiting class on Monday. The three-star prospects' pledge comes on the heels of a weekend visit for Vanderbilt's 35-7 season opening win over Middle Tennessee.

"Vanderbilt is where I felt more comfortable. I couldn't pass up an opportunity to play in the SEC."

Mahoney was previously committed to Wake Forest from June until mid-August. However, during that time frame the 5-foot-11, 175-pound corner made a couple of visits to West End furthering his relationship with the coaching staff.

"I like Coach (Derek) Mason and what he stands for. I like the academic part of Vanderbilt also."

Mahoney becomes the the 13th overall and second defensive back commitment for the Commodores, joining Justin Harris of Etowah (Ala.).