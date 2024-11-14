Jaylon Dean-Vines signs with Vanderbilt, has a message

Nashville, TENN--Vanderbilt has signed athletic, class of 2025 guard Jaylon Dean Vines, who believes that this won't be the last you hear of him. Dean-Vines chose Vanderbilt over Louisville, Texas A&M, UCF and West Virginia. He believes that's an impactful decision for Mark Byington and his staff.

Dean-Vines was Vanderbilt's first commit under Mark Byington. (Photo by Jaylon Dean-Vines)

"I'm coming, be ready," Dean-Vines said when addressing the Vanderbilt fanbase. The 6-foot-3 guard's arrival will give Vanderbilt a unique athlete from day one. Dean-Vines averaged 12.0 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game on the EYBL circuit this summer for Team Griffin (OK). Bigger than anything was the way his athleticism popped off the tape and impacted each game, though. The Vanderbilt commit feels that there'd be difficulty finding an athlete better than him in his class. "I think I'm pretty up there if I'm not the first," Dean-Vines said of where his athleticism ranks in the 2025 class. "I'm definitely like top three. I gotta be." Dean-Vines knows that his athleticism is what he's known by, but he feels as if there's more to his game that people aren't seeing. "I'm an all-around player," Dean-Vines said. "I feel like I got good IQ, my passing I pass, like I'm a floor general, to be honest. I score the ball, but I don't mind. I'm like a pass first [guard] really. "I'm definitely a combo guard." As a result of what Dean-Vines believes is a skillset with upside, he believes his basketball future could include a stop beyond West End.

Dean-Vines signed with Vanderbilt on Thursday. (Photo by Dean-Vines)