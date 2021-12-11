Jeffrey Ugo commits to Vanderbilt

Ugo took an official visit with the Commodores last weekend. He had been previously committed to Utah for several months until the end of November.

The 6-foot-1, 180-pound prospect also held offers from Houston, Missouri, Indiana, San Diego State, Louisiana, Utah State, and others.

Ugo is the 21st overall commitment for Vanderbilt in the 2022 recruiting class and the fourth defensive back - joining Trudell Berry of Baytown (Tex.) Lee, Quince Orchard (Md.) safety Steven Sannieniola, and cornerback Quantaves Gaskins out of Hapeville Charter (Ga.).

With Ugo in the fold, Vanderbilt adds more speed to their secondary. The George Ranch (Tex.) product clocked a personal best 10.88 in the 100-meters back in the spring.