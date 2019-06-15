Jerry Stackhouse rolls out the offers this weekend
We knew this weekend would be a busy one. June 15 is an important date annually on the basketball recruiting calendar as that is the first day that college coaches can contact rising juniors. But i...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news