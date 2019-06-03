Jerry Stackhouse's imprint on the NBA Finals
When Malcolm Turner began his search for a new Head Basketball Coach at Vanderbilt, it was a given that he would use his ties as the former President of the NBA G-League. Jerry Stackhouse fit all o...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news