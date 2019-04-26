Wright received an offer and then took an official visit to Vanderbilt on Monday.

Wright did not become a priority for the Commodores until Stackhouse came to town. Wright told us earlier in the week that the new Vanderbilt coach reached out to him shortly after getting the job. According to Wright, the new coach received a recommendation from someone Stackhouse trusted. He had watched film and liked what he saw.

Wright is a strong student. Coach Stackhouse also loved his toughness and the quality of person that he is, and decided that he was the type of individual that he wanted to build his program around.

Vanderbilt also had a lot of the things that Wright was looking for. But at the top of the list was the opportunity to play for a coach who was a great player in the NBA.

"The workout I had blew me away. I went into the gym with Coach Stackhouse. Learning from him was fascinating. He has been there in the league and was a great player. He was where I want to be. Just learning from him was fascinating to me. It was great that he was showing me what he wanted me to do.

The assistant coaches were there too and they told me what they saw and how I could improve. It was big that they were relaying all of that information to me. Coach David Grace has coached players like Lonzo Ball and Aaron Holiday, so he has been around great players and knows what he is doing too."

Wright chose Vanderbilt over his hometown school, Tulane. He joins Dylan Disu and Scotty Pippen Jr. as members of Vanderbilt's 2019 recruiting class.